Wacha (foot) struck out six over four scoreless innings in his first rehab start with the Royals' Arizona Complex League affiliate Monday.

Manager Matt Quatraro said prior to the outing that Wacha might need just the one rehab start before rejoining the major-league rotation this weekend against the Rangers. Given how well he pitched, it seems safe to assume that Wacha will indeed be back this weekend, either on Saturday or Sunday. He's been sidelined since early June with a non-displaced left foot fracture.