Wacha (2-0) earned the win against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out seven across eight scoreless innings.

It was another spectacular performance from Wacha, who tossed only 88 pitches (63 strikes) across his eight innings of work, generating 15 whiffs and 10 flyouts in the process. The veteran right-hander has logged quality starts in each of his three outings this season and has a 0.43 ERA. 0.95 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 21 innings. Wacha will look to extend his winning streak to three games in his next start, which is slated for next week on the road against the Yankees.