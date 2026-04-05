Wacha (illness) is slated to start against Cleveland on Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Wacha came down with an illness in the middle of this week and couldn't make his scheduled start Friday versus Milwaukee. However, the right-hander appears to have turned a corner in his recovery over the weekend and will now slot back into the rotation Monday. Noah Cameron is slated to start Tuesday, while Cole Ragans is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday.