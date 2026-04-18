Wacha did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Wacha surrendered a two-run homer in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Yankees in check. It actually marked a season high in runs allowed for the 34-year-old, and he's now 4-for-4 in quality starts to open the campaign. He'll carry a sterling 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 27 innings into a home matchup against the Orioles next week.