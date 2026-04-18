Royals' Michael Wacha: Strikes out six in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wacha did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.
Wacha surrendered a two-run homer in the fourth inning but otherwise kept the Yankees in check. It actually marked a season high in runs allowed for the 34-year-old, and he's now 4-for-4 in quality starts to open the campaign. He'll carry a sterling 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB over 27 innings into a home matchup against the Orioles next week.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Tosses eight scoreless innings•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Strong through seven•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Tabbed to start Monday•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Dealing with illness•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Settles for no-decision•
-
Royals' Michael Wacha: Tosses five frames in exhibition•