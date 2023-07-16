Melendez went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Melendez opened up the scored with an RBI double in the first and then added some insurance in the eighth with a solo home run. The long ball was his first since June 17 and Sunday's effort was his first multi-hit game since June 22. The 24-year-old now has four hits in three games since the All-Star break and will look to turn things around after a very disappointing first half. Melendez is now slashing .211/.291/.346 with 27 extra-base hits, 33 RBI, 35 runs and a 35:106 BB:K in 358 plate appearances.