Royals' Nick Loftin: Awarded seventh straight start

Loftin will start at third base and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Rays.

Loftin will remain in the lineup for a seventh straight game after going 7-for-22 with one home run, four doubles, three walks, four RBI and two runs across the prior six contests. He's been the main beneficiary of Maikel Garcia (hand) and Bobby Witt (knee) both having missed time over the past week, but Loftin's opportunities could dry up if Witt avoids a stint on the injured list. Garcia already seems to be past his hand injury, as he'll cover shortstop Monday in place of Witt for a second straight game.