Royals' Nick Loftin: Dealing with groin bruise

Loftin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a groin contusion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

During Saturday's 2-1 loss, Loftin went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted midway through the bottom of the ninth inning after he took a ball to a sensitive area while attempting to catch a throw to third base from Daniel Lynch. Per Rogers, Loftin said he's feeling much better Sunday and will be available off the bench, so the 27-year-old would appear to have a good chance at returning to the starting nine in Tuesday's series opener versus the Rays.