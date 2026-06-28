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Royals' Nick Loftin: Dealing with groin bruise

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Loftin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to a groin contusion, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

During Saturday's 2-1 loss, Loftin went 0-for-3 with a strikeout before being lifted midway through the bottom of the ninth inning after he took a ball to a sensitive area while attempting to catch a throw to third base from Daniel Lynch. Per Rogers, Loftin said he's feeling much better Sunday and will be available off the bench, so the 27-year-old would appear to have a good chance at returning to the starting nine in Tuesday's series opener versus the Rays.

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