Royals' Nick Loftin: Deposits two doubles in win

Loftin went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Thursday's 14-6 win over St. Louis.

With Maikel Garcia nursing a hand injury, Loftin got the start at the hot corner and ripped a pair of doubles that both left the bat at over 100 mph. His two-bagger in the fourth inning plated a pair of runs. The 27-year-old has been a hit machine of late, logging multiple hits in three of the past four games. On the year, the utility man is hitting .245/.348/.400 with 14 extra-base hits (one homer), 20 RBI and 14 runs scored across 133 plate appearances. Should Garcia continue to be held out or ultimately require a stint on the injured list, Loftin stands to step in at third base.