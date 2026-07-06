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Royals' Nick Loftin: Drives in two runs Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Loftin went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored during the Royals' 15-1 win over the Phillies on Monday.

The Royals' batters dominated in Monday's series finale, scoring a run in all eight frames. Loftin contributed to his team's six-run first inning with an RBI single before driving in another run on a groundout in the seventh. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his third of at least three hits. Loftin is slashing .236/.332/.382 with one steal, 16 extra-base hits and 27 RBI across 185 plate appearances this season.

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