Royals' Nick Loftin: Drives in two runs Monday

Loftin went 3-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored during the Royals' 15-1 win over the Phillies on Monday.

The Royals' batters dominated in Monday's series finale, scoring a run in all eight frames. Loftin contributed to his team's six-run first inning with an RBI single before driving in another run on a groundout in the seventh. It was his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his third of at least three hits. Loftin is slashing .236/.332/.382 with one steal, 16 extra-base hits and 27 RBI across 185 plate appearances this season.