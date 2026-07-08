Royals' Nick Loftin: Goes deep in three-hit effort

Loftin went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two doubles, an additional run scored and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 16-12 win over the Mets.

Loftin was locked in at the plate, tallying three extra-base hits, headlined by a two-run homer in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old has recorded three hits in back-to-back games after going 1-for-27 (.037) over his previous nine appearances. Overall, Loftin is slashing .247/.342/.420 with four homers, 29 RBI, 25 runs and a stolen base across 55 contests.