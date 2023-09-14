Loftin went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.

Loftin has hit safely in seven of his nine games so far, and three of them have been multi-hit efforts. He helped the Royals extend their lead with a couple of run-scoring knocks after entering as a pinch hitter for Nick Pratto in the seventh inning. Loftin is batting .345 (10-for-29) with six RBI, six runs scored, five doubles and a triple through 33 plate appearances. He's seeing time primarily at second base and first base, which has led to smaller roles for Pratto and Michael Massey.