Loftin went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 13-2 win over the Red Sox.

Loftin's debut can be considered a success after he was one of six Royals with multiple hits in the blowout win. The infield prospect slashed .270/.344/.444 with a 13.1 percent strikeout rate and 9.7 percent walk rate over 82 games with Triple-A Omaha this year, which suggests he has the batting eye to be selective at the plate. With the Royals playing out the string, there should be plenty of chances for Loftin to get accustomed to the majors in September., especially since he boasts defensive versatility.