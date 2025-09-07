Loftin went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Twins.

Loftin made an early impact, driving in runs with doubles in the first and third innings. The 26-year-old notched three hits in a game for the first time this season, breaking out of a 1-for-13 skid over his past 10 contests. On the year, he's slashing .209/.282/.361 with four home runs, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored and a steal across 178 plate appearances in a part-time role for the Royals.