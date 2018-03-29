Goins earned a spot on the Royals' Opening Day roster, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

Goins inked a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training back in late January, and did just enough to break camp with the club. He will serve as a reserve infielder behind Whit Merrifield and Alcides Escobar moving forward.

