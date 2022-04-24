site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Salvador Perez: X-rays negative
RotoWire Staff
Perez had X-rays on the hand hit by a pitch Saturday and they turned up negative, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
It's still likely that Perez will get Sunday off, and an X-ray isn't always dispositive, but this is at least some optimistic news.
