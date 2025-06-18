Long (elbow) is expected to be activated this week against Texas or San Diego, MLB.com reports.

Long was placed on the injured list April 13 with left elbow inflammation and has been rehabbing in the minor leagues since May 20. After opening his rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, the left-hander was transferred to Triple-A Omaha, where he's struggled to an 11.25 ERA and 2.50 WHIP across eight innings. He also posted a rough 12.86 ERA and 2.43 WHIP in his first seven outings with Kansas City. With Long's rehab window nearly expired -- and no minor-league options remaining -- the 29-year-old's future with the club is at a crossroads.