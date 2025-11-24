Long signed with NPB's Chiba Lotte on Sunday.

Long is a 30-year-old right-handed reliever who has played with three teams over five big-league seasons. He was solid in his first year in Kansas City in 2024, posting a 3.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP along with a 44:17 K:BB over 42.2 innings, but Long struggled to a 5.36 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 33:22 across 40.1 frames last season. He wasn't likely to get more than a minor-league deal in MLB free agency and has instead opted to try to put things back together overseas.