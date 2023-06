Taylor is not in the lineup Friday versus the Angels.

Taylor got called up from Triple-A Omaha on Friday afternoon, but his MLB debut may have to wait until later this weekend unless he comes off the bench Friday. The speedy 24-year-old could be an intriguing fantasy prospect if there's a regular role for him in Kansas City. He was sporting a .304/.409/.463 slash line with six homers and 34 steals through 62 games this season at Triple-A.