Taylor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Rays.

The speedy rookie racked up 34 steals in 62 games with Triple-A Omaha this season, but this was his first big-league theft. The 24-year-old has been up with the Royals for a week, going 3-for-17 with three walks, four strikeouts, two RBI and three runs scored over five contests. Taylor hasn't done enough for an everyday job, but he continues to fill in at second base and left field. He should have at least a short-side platoon role at the keystone while Michael Massey (hand) is out.