Barlow allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning, taking a blown save in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Barlow couldn't protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, and the Twins would take the lead in the 10th before Bobby Witt's walk-off grand slam won it for the Royals. Barlow has been bad over his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in 10 innings while taking two of his three blown saves on the year. He's now at a 5.50 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 45:22 K:BB with 12 saves in 15 chances over 37.2 innings. Barlow may not stay with the Royals beyond the trade deadline, and he would likely have to settle for a setup or committee role at best with any contender if he is traded.