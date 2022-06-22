Barlow allowed three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Tuesday's 12-11 extra-innings win over the Angels.

Barlow needed to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning, but he gave up a game-tying home run to Shohei Ohtani. This was just the second blown save in 10 chances for Barlow this season, and it's only the second time he's allowed multiple runs in an appearance. The 29-year-old's ERA ticked up to 2.32 with a 1.06 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 31 innings overall. He's given up four homers in 27 outings this year, matching his total from 71 appearances in 2021, but he's still the Royals' top option for saves.