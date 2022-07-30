Barlow (4-4) allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Yankees.

Barlow was brought in for a high-leverage assignment in the eighth inning, but he left it responsible for six of the Yankees' eight runs in a massive rally. With seven runs (three earned) allowed in his last two outings, Barlow is unlikely to be available for a save chance if one arises Saturday. He owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 46:13 K:BB across 47.2 innings, though his 3.83 FIP is a career high, which suggests more regression may be on the way. If Barlow's struggles continue much longer, Josh Staumont or Taylor Clarke could be the next men up for closing duties.