Barlow earned the save Sunday over the Dodgers, striking out three in 1.1 innings in a 4-0 victory.

Barlow entered the game in the eighth inning with runners on first and third and two outs and fanned Max Muncy to end the threat. In the ninth, he struck out the first two batters he faced and got Chris Taylor to pop out in foul ground to end the game. It was his 19th save in 22 chances and third save this month. The 29-year-old has been very good in August, allowing one run in eight innings while striking out 10.