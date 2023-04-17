Barlow (0-2) took the loss Sunday versus Atlanta, allowing a run on two hits and striking out two over one inning.

Barlow has hit a bit of a rough patch over the last week, taking two losses and a blown save over his last three outings. Sunday's appearance wasn't in a save situation, but the right-hander gave up the tiebreaking RBI single to Vaughn Grissom in the ninth inning. Barlow has surrendered five runs (four earned) with a pedestrian 6:4 K:BB across 5.2 innings this season. He's also just 1-for-2 in save chances, though the Royals haven't given him many opportunities to function in a closer role.