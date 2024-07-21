Lugo (12-4) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, pitching a complete game and allowing one run on three hits while striking out six.

Lugo set another career mark in his breakout season of 2024. In his 85th career start, Lugo registered his first career complete game in Sunday's win over the White Sox. The 2024 All-Star lowered his ERA to 2.38 in the win, which ties him with Corbin Burnes for the lowest in the MLB. Lugo's 12 wins are also one behind Chris Sale for the most in MLB this season.