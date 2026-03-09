Royals' Stephen Kolek: Playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kolek (oblique) began playing catch from up to 60 feet Monday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Kolek was shut down for more than a week after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left oblique strain. He will be slowly ramped back up before returning to Cactus League action. The right-hander should be healthy for Opening Day, barring setbacks, but the injury has significantly lessened his chances of obtaining a spot in the Royals' rotation.
