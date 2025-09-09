Kolek is slated to start Thursday's game against the Guardians at Progressive Field.

With Seth Lugo (back) recently joining Cole Ragans (shoulder) on the injured list, Kolek will stick around with the Royals to make a second turn through the rotation following his call-up from Triple-A Omaha last Thursday. During his start in this past Saturday's 11-2 win over the Twins, Kolek went seven strong innings and struck four batters while permitting two earned runs on six hits and one walk. He now maintains a respectable 3.88 ERA over 92.2 innings between San Diego and Kansas City, though it's supported by a weak 9.3 K-BB%.