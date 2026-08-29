Cruz earned the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Guardians, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Cruz finished off an eight-inning gem by Michael Wacha despite allowing two singles and hitting a batter. The 27-year-old secured his first save July 22 and has gone a perfect 6-for-6 in the ninth inning since then despite owning a 4.08 ERA over 17 games during that span. On the season, he owns five holds and six saves to go along with a 4.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 56:19 K:BB across 51.2 innings.