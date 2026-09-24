Cruz picked up the save Wednesday against the White Sox, striking out two and allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Cruz bounced back from the loss in his last outing to earn his eighth save of the year. The 27-year-old put down two straight White Sox before Braden Montgomery hit a single, but Cruz locked down Sam Antonacci and got him to fly out to give the Royals the 5-4 win. The righty has gotten all his saves since the All-Star break, and has pitched a 3.62 ERA with an impressive 25:2 K:BB over 27.1 innings in that time.