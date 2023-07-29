Clarke (2-4) allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one in one inning to earn the win in Friday's extra-inning victory over the Twins.

Clarke didn't do all that well in the 10th inning, allowing the go-ahead run to score on a Kyle Farmer single. The Royals were able to bounce back, rallying against Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran before winning on Bobby Witt's walk-off grand slam. Clarke has steadied himself lately, giving up just the unearned run from Friday over his last 4.2 innings. He's at a poor 5.73 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 48:19 K:BB with 10 holds and two blown saves over 44 innings this season.