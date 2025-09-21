Clarke allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning Saturday against the Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old was trusted with the eighth inning of a one-run game Saturday and came through, issuing only a harmless two-out walk before handing the ball off for Carlos Estevez to close. Clarke hasn't been a fixture in high-leverage spots this year, but he's been excellent in the second half, compiling a 1.98 ERA and 0.77 WHIP over 26 outings and 27.1 innings since the All-Star break.