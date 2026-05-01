Pasquantino (back) is starting at first base and batting third against the Mariners on Friday.

Pasquantino was out of the lineup for each of the Royals' last two games due to lower-back tightness. He was cleared to pinch hit in Thursday's loss to the Athletics, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to the lineup for Friday's series opener. Pasquantino is slashing .165/.274/.320 with three home runs and 14 RBI across 124 plate appearances this season.