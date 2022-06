Pasquantino will bat sixth and serve as the designated hitter in his major-league debut Tuesday against Texas.

Pasquantino was called up Monday but didn't appear in the series opener, though that was reportedly due more to his late arrival at the stadium than the fact that the Royals were facing lefty Martin Perez. He'll get his first taste of the big leagues here against righty Jon Gray but is expected to face both lefties and righties going forward.