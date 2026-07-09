Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Could return Friday

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Thursday that Pasquantino (hand) could return to the lineup Friday against the Orioles, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pasquantino has been sidelined since June 14 with a right hamate fracture but has made quick progress in his recovery and started a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha earlier this week. He's gone 2-for-6 with one RBI and three walks in two games with Omaha, and it appears Pasquantino has a chance to rejoin Kansas City's lineup for the final series before the All-Star break.