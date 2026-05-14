Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Drives in two runs Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a two-run single during the Royals' 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Wednesday.
Pasquantino tied things up at 3-3 in the fifth inning, when his single to center field brought home both Bobby Witt and Lane Thomas. It was the fourth time this season that Pasquantino logged two RBI in a game, and his 21 RBI are second-most on the Royals behind Witt (22).
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