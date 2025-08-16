Pasquantino was pulled from Saturday's game against the White Sox after one inning due to an apparent injury, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Pasquantino appeared to show discomfort after taking a swing in his lone plate appearance. He remained in the contest to finish the at-bat but was replaced by Nick Loftin -- who had started in left field -- at first base for the top of the second inning. Meanwhile, John Rave entered the contest in left. Pasquantino figures to undergo further evaluation, the results of which should provide more details about what he's dealing with along with a potential return timeframe.