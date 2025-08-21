Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Goes yard in third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and two walks in Wednesday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to Texas.
Pasquantino is embarking on a power surge, having now gone yard in three consecutive games. The first baseman had a .569 OPS through April 30, but he's been outstanding at the dish for the Royals and fantasy managers for most of the year. Since the beginning of May, Pasquantino is slashing .288/.350/.508 with 21 long balls, 18 doubles and 68 RBI covering 406 plate appearances to lift his OPS to .791 for the season.
