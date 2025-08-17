Pasquantino (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After striking out during his first-inning at-bat in Saturday's 6-2 win, Pasquantino was pulled from the contest due to a heat-related illness. The 27-year-old appears to have responded well after getting rehydrated and resting up, prompting the Royals to clear him to re-enter the lineup for the series finale.