Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino (illness) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
After striking out during his first-inning at-bat in Saturday's 6-2 win, Pasquantino was pulled from the contest due to a heat-related illness. The 27-year-old appears to have responded well after getting rehydrated and resting up, prompting the Royals to clear him to re-enter the lineup for the series finale.
