Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers in fifth straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers.
Pasquantino extended his home-run streak to five games with a two-run blast off Will Vest in the ninth. It was the first baseman's seventh homer in 10 contests, and he's now racked up 13 extra-base hits and 24 RBI so far in August. For the season, he's slashing .263/.324/.475 with 27 homers, 89 RBI, 54 runs scored and a steal in what's shaping up to be a career year.
