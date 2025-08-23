Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Tigers.

Pasquantino extended his home-run streak to five games with a two-run blast off Will Vest in the ninth. It was the first baseman's seventh homer in 10 contests, and he's now racked up 13 extra-base hits and 24 RBI so far in August. For the season, he's slashing .263/.324/.475 with 27 homers, 89 RBI, 54 runs scored and a steal in what's shaping up to be a career year.