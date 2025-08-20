Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Texas. He was also hit by a pitch.

Pasquantino ripped a solo shot in the first inning for his 24th long ball of the year. He's gone deep in back-to-back games and has five home runs over his last nine games. Pasquantino later doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of Tuesday's victory. The lefty slugger is now slashing .259/.320/.458 with 46 extra-base hits and 83 RBI through 124 games this season.