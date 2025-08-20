Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers in second straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Texas. He was also hit by a pitch.
Pasquantino ripped a solo shot in the first inning for his 24th long ball of the year. He's gone deep in back-to-back games and has five home runs over his last nine games. Pasquantino later doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of Tuesday's victory. The lefty slugger is now slashing .259/.320/.458 with 46 extra-base hits and 83 RBI through 124 games this season.
More News
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Good to go Sunday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Departs Saturday due to illness•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Exits with injury Saturday•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Stays hot in Wednesday's loss•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Drives in five runs•
-
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Smacks 20th homer•