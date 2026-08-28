Pasquantino went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Thursday's 13-2 win over Toronto.

Pasquantino got in on the offensive onslaught, crushing a two-run homer in the sixth inning before adding an RBI single in the eighth frame. Thursday marked the 28-year-old's first three-RBI effort of the season, as he's raked to the tune of a .342/.432/.684 slash line with three homers, eight RBI, seven runs and a stolen base in 10 games since returning from right wrist soreness. Overall, Pasquantino is slashing .245/.332/.384 with nine homers, 41 RBI, 41 runs and five stolen bases over 89 contests.