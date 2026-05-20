Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Idle against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting and going 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 7-1 loss while southpaw Ranger Suarez took the bump for Boston, the left-handed-hitting Pasquantino will move to the bench for the series finale. Salvador Perez will fill in for Pasquantino at first base as the Red Sox send another southpaw (Connelly Early) to the bump.
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