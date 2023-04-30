Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Twins.

Pasquantino paced the Royals' offense Sunday with his third three-hit game over the first month of the year. The 25-year-old plated two runs the ninth and came around to score in the sixth after leading off the frame with a double. He has been the Royals' most impactful hitter thus far, slashing .279/.375/.500 with five homers, 10 RBI, 13 runs and a 15:16 BB:K over 120 plate appearances.