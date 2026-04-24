Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Receiving first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pasquantino is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Pasquantino went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a solo homer Wednesday against Baltimore to bust out of an 0-for-16 slump, and he'll hit the bench Friday for the first time this season. Salvador Perez will shift to first base while Elias Diaz picks up a start behind the plate.
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