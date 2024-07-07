Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to Colorado.

Pasquantino jumped on a hanging slider from Austin Gomber in the top of the sixth and launched it 434 feet into the stands in center field for his 11th home run of the season, extending his hitting streak to four games. The first baseman has also tallied multiple hits in six of his last 10 contests and has driven in at least one run in 10 of his last 12. Over that former stretch Pasquantino is batting .375 (15-for-40) with three homers, 11 RBI and five runs scored.