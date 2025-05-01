Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Pasquantino has mostly struggled to begin the season, but he's now belted a homer in two of his past four outings. Over 99 at-bats in April, the first baseman hit just .172 with three long balls, two doubles, 14 RBI and eight runs scored. Despite the slow start, Pasquantino continues to regularly occupy a premium spot in Kansas City's batting order, which should offer him plenty of RBI chances.
