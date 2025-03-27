Now Playing

Pasquantino (hamstring) is starting at designated hitter and batting third in Thursday's opener versus the Guardians.

Pasquantino suffered a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain just five days ago, but he made enough improvement that the Royals are comfortable with him at least serving as a DH on Opening Day. Cavan Biggio will play first base for Kansas City.

