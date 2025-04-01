Pasquantino is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee.
Pasquantino started each of the Royals' first four games of the season, although he's been limited to designated hitter duty as he comes back from a hamstring injury. MJ Melendez will be the club's DH on Tuesday, while Cavan Biggio will cover first base.
