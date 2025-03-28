Pasquantino went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and one run scored in Thursday's loss against Cleveland.
Pasquantino suffered a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain just five days ago, but was able to start the game at DH. He may not play first base for a few games, but his injury certainly didn't limit him at the plate.
