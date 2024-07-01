Pasquantino went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Guardians.

Pasquantino has gone 11-for-27 (.407) with nine RBI across his last seven games, ending June on a high note. The first baseman's recent surge has him up to a .247/.321/.436 slash line for the year, nearly identical to his marks over 61 contests in 2023. He's added 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 39 runs scored, 21 doubles and two triples through 82 games this year, playing on a near-everyday basis between first base and designated hitter.